Feeling More Like Summer than Fall in our Neighborhoods Today

LANSING, Mich. — Summer temperatures are here to stay in our neighborhoods as we are expecting highs today in the mid 80's. We should be in the mid 70's for this time of year as roller coaster temperatures are normal at this time of year in Michigan.

The warm temperatures in the 80's are expected to last through most of the 7-Day with dry conditions. With such strong ridging aloft and high pressure building in to the east of Michigan, moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Francine will be blocked and track west of Michigan. We could still see a shower on either Sunday or Monday of next week, however, chances look low with low impacts.

A lot of our neighborhoods have only seen a little over a tenth of an inch of rain recorded this month as we are heading towards the halfway point of September. With no uniform system of rain in our 7-Day, we could start to see some impacts on leaves and crops coming soon.

We will also be watching our air quality again today as a large plume of upper level smoke moves across the state. We are expecting a moderate risk today in our neighborhoods for particulate matter in our air.

