Feeling More Like Summer Outside to End the Week

LANSING, Mich. — We're ending the week with above average temperatures as southwesterly winds aid in bringing warm air back to our neighborhoods. Highs today could get as warm as the upper 70's with partly cloudy skies. We are expected to stay dry as well.

We have a small chance to see some showers tomorrow in our most southern neighborhoods in Hillsdale County before a low pressure system at the surface tracks into the state on Sunday. This will bring more widespread rain to our neighborhoods to end the weekend. No severe weather is expected with this system.

As that low pressure tracks through our area, we will notice a cooling trend in our forecast. This weekend, we will return to the mid 60's on Saturday then turning into the lower 60's by Sunday. When we start next week, we will be looking at highs in the lower 50's for Monday and Tuesday. This is well below average for this time of year. Once we get to midweek, we will start to see a warming trend back into the lower 60's.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook