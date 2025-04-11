Feeling more like Spring this weekend with sunshine followed by some showers

LANSING, Mich. — Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as high pressure over the northern Plains settles closer to the Great Lakes. Evening temperatures in the low 50s will eventually find their way into the upper 20s by daybreak. A bit colder than average, but all told, a pleasant enough night across our neighborhoods compared to the previous few nights.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Saturday

High pressure hovers directly overhead on Saturday, treating us to another day's worth of sunny skies. Highs will find their way back to the mid 50s, putting us right where we should be for mid-April, along with calm wind. Get out and enjoy this great opportunity for some fresh air!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Sunday

Clouds go back on the increase Saturday night, setting up a mostly cloudy day for the second half of the weekend. A few showers will be possible, particularly during the afternoon and evening in advance of a warm front, but the day is not expected to be a complete washout. Temperatures will remain on par with Saturday, as highs top out in the mid 50s once again.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Monday

Monday brings a further boost to our temperatures behind the passing warm front, but keeps scattered showers in the mix as a cold front won't be far behind. Highs will pop into the low 60s, with showers likely to be more numerous during the afternoon and evening. A stray rumble of thunder cannot be completely ruled out, either.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

More showers will be possible on Tuesday as an area of low pressure finally pivots across the state. Temperatures will take a hit thanks to Monday's cold front, with highs held back to the mid 40s. Luckily, the cooldown will be short lived as we find out way back into the low and mid 50s for the second half of the week. After a mostly sunny day on Wednesday, the chance for showers and even some steadier rain will return for Thursday & Friday.

