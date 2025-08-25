Fall-like weather settles over Mid-Michigan for the final days of August

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies and a few stray showers early this evening, will quickly give way to clearing skies as we approach sunset. Temperatures will take an unseasonably chilly dip overnight, with lows set to dive into the middle and upper 40s across our neighborhoods. That's around 10 degrees below our average lows in the upper 50s at this time of year.

The cooler weather will be sticking with us through much of the week, as slow-moving low pressure over eastern Canada continues to produce a steady fetch of cool, northwesterly winds. Sunny skies on Tuesday morning will give way to scattered cloud cover again in the afternoon, and a stray shower may come along for the ride, too. Highs will climb to around 70 degrees, compared to the average high of 80. Skies clear again on Tuesday night, with another round of brisk lows in the mid 40s.

High pressure sliding south of Michigan on Wednesday will allow a more southerly wind to take over, allowing temperatures to warm slightly for the day. We'll keep conditions dry with a mix of sun and clouds, as highs head for the mid 70s.

A cold front sweeping into the region on Thursday will bring mostly cloudy skies and widespread showers with it. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, as highs fall back to the upper 60s thanks to the clouds and wet weather. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible, so dress for wet weather and keep and eye to the sky throughout the day.

Things trend better for Labor Day Weekend. Friday brings back partly cloudy skies, and keeps temperatures Fall-like in the upper 60s. High pressure dominates the rest of the holiday weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies expected Sunday through Monday, with highs gradually warming into the middle and upper 70s. Whatever you have planned for the unofficial end of Summer, the weather's looking great!

