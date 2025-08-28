Fall-like weather returns to Mid-Michigan as the Spartans get ready to take the field

LANSING, Mich. — A passing cold front will continue to produce a few isolated showers and thunderstorms as it tracks south of the region this evening. A few brief, heavy downpours are possible, with a mix of sun and clouds otherwise. This activity will wrap up by 8:00 PM across our neighborhoods.

Clouds clear in the wake of the cold front overnight, paving the way for a fresh shot of Fall-like air to filter in over the region. Lows will fall into the low and mid 40s by daybreak, with a NNE wind at 5-10 mph leading to some brief wind chills in the upper 30s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

Friday kicks off Labor Day Weekend on a sunnier, but unseasonably cool note. After a chilly start in the morning, highs will hold well below average in the upper 60s in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will continue into Friday evening, setting us up nicely for Michigan State's home opener at Spartan Stadium!

WSYM MSU Football Forecast, Friday

No wet weather to worry about if you're heading out to the game, but it will be feeling more like a game in early October than late August. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 60s, and quickly fall into the 50s during the game.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 8/28/2025

Sunshine sticks around for the rest of the holiday weekend thanks to high pressure settling in over the Great Lakes. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday through Labor Day, with highs gradually warming toward the upper 70s.

WSYM Weekend Forecast

Summer shows it's still got a bit left in the tank as we get back to the normal routine next week. Tuesday brings a mix of sun and clouds with the small chance for a shower, as highs climb into the low 80s. That warmth stays in place for Wednesday, when a new disturbance arrives with a greater chance for thunderstorms. Fall punches right back on Thursday behind that cold front, with sharply dipping back to the middle and upper 60s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.