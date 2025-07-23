Extreme heat settles over Mid-Michigan on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for all of Mid-Michigan from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM Thursday. Afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 90s combined with high humidity will result in heat indices over 100 degrees.

WSYM Heat Advisory in effect from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM Thursday.

Warmer air that has already poured in across our neighborhoods on Wednesday will become increasingly humid tonight. As the air turns more tropical, temperatures will not be able to cool off as much. After a few nights with lows in the 50s and low 60s, tonight we'll only fall to the low 70s. Skies will remain clear, with no storms for the time being.

WSYM Futurecast Heat Index, 2:00 PM Thursday

Heat turns more dangerous on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will help to rapidly push temperatures to around 90 degrees by lunchtime, and into the mid 90s in the afternoon. Factoring in the humidity, heat indices will climb above 100 degrees for a few hours, making for dangerous conditions. Limit time outdoors as much as possible. If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks in shady areas, and seek air conditioning if possible. Make sure to stay hydrated with water, as well.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Thursday

The hot and humid conditions will also help to fuel scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Thursday. An initial round of storms is possible between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM, with a second expected after 9:00 PM. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be possible with any of Thursday's storms, but isolated severe storms with damaging winds will also be possible. In additional to keeping cool, make sure to keep an eye on the sky!

Isolated leftover storms will be possible into Thursday night, and some could even linger into Friday morning. A few additional storms are possible later in the day in the wake of a passing cold front, but activity is expected to become less numerous as the day goes on. Highs will take a milder turn to the mid 80s, but humidity levels will remain high even in the wake of the cold front.

WSYM Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions won't change much. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds both days, with the continued risk for storms. Saturday is likely to be the stormier day with a more isolated risk on Sunday. High humidity will be the common denominator throughout the weekend, with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

