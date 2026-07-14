LANSING, Mich. — Highs were able to reach the 90's Monday across northern areas such as St. Johns, Lansing, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Mason, and Stockbridge. The majority of Jackson and Hillsdale counties remained in the upper 80's. Today all of Mid-Michigan has a better shot of seeing air temperatures in the 90's.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 12 PM Tuesday across all of our area and last through 8 PM Tuesday evening. During this time, heat index values could top out at around 104 degrees. Air temperatures in northern neighborhoods could top out close to the triple digits. In Lansing, the warmest day of 2026 has been 95 degrees back on July 1st. We have a chance to beat that today.

Fox 47 News Heat Advisory goes into effect at Noon Tuesday for our entire area and lasts through 8 PM Tuesday night

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Extreme heat continues Tuesday across Mid-Michigan with highs nearing the triple digits in some areas

We can expect lots of sunshine today as well. Make sure to limit time outside today as conditions will be uncomfortable. Drink plenty of water and have a way and place to stay cool. Those A/C units will be in full force today with highs in Lansing potentially reaching 98 degrees.

Fox 47 News Turn those A/C units on today for high temperatures that are nearing triple digits for northern areas like Lansing

We will continue with another clear overnight period as our pattern begins to shift tomorrow. An upper level trough starts to influence the forecast which will aid in a gradual cool down. At the surface, a weak cold front will sag south through the state of Michigan and sweep through our area during the evening hours. This frontal passage and a spike in moisture could produce an isolated shower and storm. We will be watching carefully, but no major impacts are expected if we see anything transpire.

Fox 47 News A frontal passage sagging south Wednesday brings low isolated storm potential to Mid-Michigan Wednesday

We should still be able to see lots of sunshine Wednesday and continue with this trend into Thursday with highs still looking to at least meet 90 degrees in Lansing. We'll drop back into the 80's during the weekend as we are tracking multiple chances for showers and storms that could take us into next week.

In the meantime, enjoy the sun and stay cool across Mid-Michigan as this extreme heat lasts through the end of the work week.

Fox 47 News Hot and sunny for the majority of the work week with a gradual cool down into the weekend with returning chances for showers and storms

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