Extreme, dangerous cold settles in across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — EXTREME COLD WARNING in effect for CLINTON and IONIA Counties from 8:00 PM this evening until 11:00 AM Saturday. Wind chills as low as -30° are possible, making frostbite possible on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

WSYM Cold Weather Alerts in effect until 11:00 AM Saturday

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for all other Mid-Michigan counties from 8:00 PM this evening until 11:00 AM Saturday. Wind chills as low as -25° are possible in these areas, with frostbite possible in less than 30 minutes.

Lake effect snow showers will continue to make for travel difficulties this evening, along with areas of blowing snow. Activity will diminish after midnight as an Arctic cold front sweeps through the state.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Chill, 8:00 AM Friday

This will be the front that ushers in the extreme, and dangerous cold we've been preparing for all week. Lows will fall below zero by daybreak, with wind chills falling to anywhere from -20 to -30 degrees across our neighborhoods. Frostbite will be possible on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes, and possibly as little as 10. Make sure to layer up completely when you head out in the morning.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Chill, 4:00 PM Friday

The cold will become no less dangerous throughout the day on Friday. Even with variable clouds and sunshine, temperatures will remain below zero throughout the day. With WNW winds continuing at 10-20 mph, wind chills will hover in the negative teens to negative 20s at best. Limit time outdoors as much as possible, including for your pets.

Skies will clear Friday evening into the overnight hours, setting up our coldest temperatures of the season. With the lack of natural insulation and diminishing winds, lows will plummet to between -10 and -20 degrees across our neighborhoods going into Saturday morning.

Our weather remains quiet on Saturday, but we won't fare any warmer. Highs will start the weekend in the single-digits, but winds will remain on the lighter side for now.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & radar, 3:00 PM Sunday

A massive winter storm moving out of the southern United States will likely push some snow showers into our area on Sunday as it moves up the Eastern Seaboard. The cold will back off somewhat, but we're still looking at highs in the low to mid teens. We'll remain on a similar stretch through much of next week, with daily chances for snow showers through Thursday.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

