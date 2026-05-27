Evening storm possible, then our weather goes on cruise control

LANSING, Mich. — As a weak frontal boundary continues to sink south across the region, an isolated shower or thunderstorm remains possible this evening. No severe weather is expected, but any storms that do develop could produce a quick, heavy downpour or gusty winds.

The chance for storms will drop off after midnight, leaving mostly clear skies to take us into Thursday morning. Lows will be cool and comfortable, falling to the low 50s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Temperatures will trend a bit cooler on Thursday, but we're still looking at pleasantly warm highs in the low 70s. We'll enjoy sunny skies as a ridge of high pressure over the central United States expands into the Great Lakes, and that ridge is expected to remain in place until the middle of next week.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 5/27/2026

That means mostly sunny skies for us from Thursday all the way through Wednesday! Our position near the edge of the ridge will prevent the most extreme heat from spilling into the Great Lakes, treating us to highs in the 70s throughout that stretch. We'll need to water our lawns and gardens manually, but outdoor plans will have the all clear through the middle of next week.

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