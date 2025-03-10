Even with a slight cooldown, above-average temperatures continue this week

LANSING, Mich. — Our weather took "spring forward" quite literally on Monday, with our neighborhoods topping the 60-degree mark for the first time since November 19th! Highs were more than 20 degrees above normal for mid-March, and while some cooling is ahead, temperatures are expected to stay above average through the start of the weekend!

WSYM Lansing Almanac, Monday

For tonight, skies will remain clear aside from a few stray high clouds here and there. South-southwesterly winds at 10-25 mph could gust as high as 30 mph, but they will help to limit how for out temperatures drop overnight. Lows are only expected to fall to the mid 40s, keeping most of our neighborhoods above what normal high temperatures should be for this time of year!

WSYM Neighborhood Forecast, Tuesday

A dry cold front will pass through the region early Tuesday, so temps will take a dip compared to Monday's highs. We'll instead settle for the upper 40s, but skies will remain mostly sunny. Partly cloudy skies will take over Wednesday through Friday, with highs starting in the upper 40s, then climbing to the upper 60s by Friday. If Winter has left you anxious to get out for some fresh air, this week will be full of opportunities!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Saturday

Our stretch of dry weather will come to an end on Saturday as a storm system makes its way through the Great Lakes. Showers are likely at times throughout the day, possibly with a few rumbles of thunder as highs hang on to the middle and upper 60s. A cooldown will follow with highs falling back to the 40s on Sunday and Monday, and the chance for some lingering showers.

