Entering the Weekend with Dry Conditions and Warming Temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Warming continues in our neighborhoods today as chances for snow diminish as we head into the evening hours. High temperatures today will range in the mid to upper 20's. This is still a bit below average for this time of year, but we will continue to warm as we head into next week.

Fox 47 News Friday High Temperatures in our Neighborhoods

Surface high pressure will track southeast today allowing for our winds to shift from the northwest to southwest. This will turn off the lake effect snow setup with a chance to see some flurries in our neighborhoods for the first half of Friday and diminishing throughout the day. We are not expecting anymore snow accumulations for this week.

Mostly cloudy skies will be favored throughout the weekend with high temperatures warming into the 30's beginning on Sunday. Winds will pick up on Saturday with max gusts possibly exceeding 30 mph. This could drop our feels like temperatures during the afternoon hours into the upper teens.

Fox 47 News We could see gusts exceed 30 mph Saturday afternoon

We will see our temperatures rise close to 40 degrees to start the new week on Monday with chances for both Rain and Snow as we start the week. Right now, the first round of rain and snow looks to arrive in the AM hours of Monday and focus its track more towards our northern neighborhoods. We will continue to track this next best chance for precip closely for any changes.

Fox 47 News Rain and Snow to Return Next Week in our Neighborhoods

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook