Entering A Soggy Weekend with Warmer than Average Temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — As low pressure tracks from the south. Rain showers will be driven into our neighborhoods this afternoon which could become heavy at times. We're looking to see this uniform precipitation begin around 2 PM this afternoon and persist through early Saturday morning. This rain will also aid in heating at the surface as southerly winds will advect or transfer warmer air into Michigan. We are expecting high temperatures for Saturday to range in the lower 50's. Rain totals for this first batch through 4 PM Saturday look to range from .2"-.25" across all of our neighborhoods.

Another batch will enter our neighborhoods on early Sunday as low pressure tracks across northern Ohio. This system won't warm are temperatures similar to what we will see Friday into Saturday. However, it will still drive another batch of rain through the area with above average temperatures. We could see an additional .2" of rain with this system.

We will have a break as we are still ironing out precipitation chances for New Years Eve. We have another low pressure system making a similar track across northern Ohio compared to what we are expecting to see on Sunday. The difference comes from the backside of the system, where the transfer of cold air will return to Michigan and we could possibly see some snow showers enter our neighborhoods before 2024 is out. We will continue to monitor this as we head into the weekend.

