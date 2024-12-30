Ending the Year with more Rain and Snow

LANSING, Mich. — As our last low pressure system tracks off to the east this morning, we will be tracking yet another low pressure system that will take a similar track.

With this system, we are expecting to see rain first and then transition into snow once we get into the early morning hours tomorrow. Once our neighborhoods get to the back end of this system, winds will shift from the north allowing for the transfer of cold air that will aid in transitioning the rain to snow. We are tracking some accumulations throughout the day with this system that could cause some travel impacts for the New Years Eve and New Years Day holiday.

We will continue to track the snow carefully as the last low pressure system observed some deviation from original track.

Temperatures today will remain above average in the mid 40's with mostly cloudy skies. Following the precipitation event on the New Years holiday, we will following a dry trend through the rest of the 7-Day.

