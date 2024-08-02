Ending the Week on a Humid Note with Chances for Showers and Storms

LANSING, Mich. — We are still watching for chances of showers and storms today as the surface low pressure system tracks easterly along the Michigan/Indiana/Ohio border. We are looking at similar impacts from yesterday's heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Temps will return to normal in the lower 80's with humid conditions still prevailing. Entering the weekend, sunshine will return as air temps will soar back above average in the mid 80's.

We are closely tracking heavy precipitation on Tuesday of next week. However, it is still a bit too early to discuss any severe impacts with this system.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook