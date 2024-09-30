Ending September with Warmer than Average Temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — As we start the final day of September 2024, we are watching for patchy fog in our northern neighborhoods in Eaton and Ingham counties. Visibility is expected to reach about a half a mile. Make sure you are weather aware when heading out the door tomorrow morning.

We're looking to stay dry through the day as we hang onto leftover moisture affiliated with the remnants of Hurricane Helene. This will bring cloudy conditions to our neighborhoods tomorrow ahead of our next best chance for precipitation as we start the month of October.

A broad cold front is expected to sweep through Michigan on Tuesday bringing shower chances in the afternoon hours. We are expecting these showers to bring minimal rainfall totals to our neighborhoods, even though we could definitely use more rain. There is also a chance we could here some rumbles of thunder as this line of showers moves through, however, no severe weather is expected.

