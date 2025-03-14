Elevated Fire Risk, Potential Thunderstorms, and Breezy Conditions as we Enter the Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Following the total lunar eclipse, we will be watching our temperatures soar this Pi Day with highs possibly exceeding 70 degrees. This is well above average for this time of year and is driven by the transfer of warm moist air from the south into our neighborhoods from the strong area of low pressure that will drive showers and storms early Saturday morning.

Fox 47 News Well Above Average Temperatures Expected Today

As the strong low pressure system draws closer to the Great Lakes region, winds will pick up. This afternoon, gusts are looking to exceed 30 mph. Couple these breezy conditions with drier fine fuels like grass and twigs, there is an elevated fire weather risk today. Make sure to stay weather aware and to be careful when handling easily flammable objects when outside.

Fox 47 News Lack of Rainfall and Breezy Conditions Elevate our Fire Weather Risk

Heading into the overnight hours, we will start to see showers arrive at 3 AM. At around 5 AM through 7 AM a strong line of showers could produce a thunderstorm given the present moisture and lift from the strong winds. We are looking at possible hazards including wind gusts exceeding 55 mph and possible hail for all of our neighborhoods. Showers are expected to exit at around 9 AM tomorrow.

A secondary low will drive more showers late Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. We could potentially see a thunderstorm develop Saturday night with this second system as well.

Fox 47 News Showers Range from 3 AM to 9 AM on Saturday Morning with Storm Chances from 5 AM to 7 AM

Saturday afternoon brings renewed breezy conditions as a High Wind Watch has been issued for Hillsdale County which will go into effect at noon on Saturday with wind gusts potentially reaching 55 mph. This similar trend will also account for our other neighborhoods that don't have any alerts issued at the moment.

Fox 47 News Watch Goes Into Effect Saturday at 12 PM

Fox 47 News Strong Winds Possibly Exceeding 50 mph Saturday

