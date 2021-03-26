Early A.M. showers, some P.M. clearing

LANSING, Mich. — Steady to moderate rain will wrap up early this morning and we expect to see some afternoon clearing as high pressure briefly builds into the region. By the time this system exits this morning, many spots will have seen 1"+ of rainfall. We will see another jump in our temps on Saturday, with all of us getting well into the 50s and 60s. With the warmer temps comes another chance for rain showers Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday looks dry but windy with another cool down into the 40s.

TODAY: Rain lingers into early to mid-morning. Some afternoon/evening sunshine emerges. Otherwise, breezy, brisk, and chillier. Highs in the middle to upper 40s. Winds northwest/west at 10 to 15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds light/variable.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers. Thunder possible. Highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Winds southeast at 7 to 14 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Breezy and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle/upper 50s.

