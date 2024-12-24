Drying Up Today to Improve our Road Conditions Before the Holiday

LANSING, Mich. — Some drizzle was observed this morning in areas near Williamston in Ingham county. However, dry conditions are favored today as surface low pressure tracks east of our neighborhoods. Following it, high pressure will begin to build in which will help dry us up just in time for the holiday.

These dry conditions will persist through a good chunk of this week with cloudy skies expected through Thursday. Our next best chance for showers will arrive at the end of this week in the form of rain due to the gradual warm up in temperatures. Friday looks to be the next best day for rain with showers persisting through Sunday. Temperatures will be the warmest on Saturday where we are looking to exceed 50 degrees.

A cool down will commence on Sunday. However, temperatures are still tracking well above average in the mid to upper 40's. We are looking to end the year warmer than average. Timing on showers could still change and we will continue to watch if for you.

Holiday travel tomorrow is looking just fine across our neighborhoods where will stay dry with cloudy skies. Temperatures for Christmas Day are ranging in the mid 30's. We could see the sun try to peek out in the early afternoon hours. We will continue to watch.

