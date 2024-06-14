Drying Up to End our Week as we Look Towards a Significant Warmup

LANSING, Mich. — Following Thursday's showers and storms, we are looking at a dryer and mostly sunny end to the week with temperatures cooling down into the upper 70's. We will keep these conditions through Saturday before we warm back into the 80's on Sunday. The 7-day forecast has ample sunshine forecast and the start of next week could bring some issues in terms of how hot it will get.

We are looking at surface temperatures ranging in the lower 90's next week with Monday and Wednesday nearing the record high set for that given date.

There is a small chance for a shower tomorrow afternoon, but with how dry we'll be at the surface, rain totals will be if now low, scarce.

