Drying out with Cooler Temperatures to Start the Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — The low pressure system that moved through Michigan overnight is now beginning to exit and behind it we are left with some isolated showers that could last through the afternoon hours. As this system exits, northwesterly flow will become stronger allowing for winds to gust up to 28 mph in the afternoon hours today. We are expecting to be rid of this system overnight tonight as we will ready for a dry and comfortable mothers day on Sunday.

Sunday night we are tracking another batch of rain that is set to last through Monday morning as another system from the southwest will move northeasterly through Michigan during the late afternoon evening hours. We could see some thunderstorm potential with the second batch of shower as our temperatures will return in the lower 70's on Monday as well. Next week, we are also watching for multiple chances of precipitation and varying high temperatures that range from the mid 60's to mid 70's.

