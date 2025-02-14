Dry Valentines Day with More Accumulating Snowfall Throughout the Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We have a busy forecast as we head into the weekend with more accumulating snow. However, Valentines Day today looks to stay dry during the daytime hours with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures well below average in the lower 20's. Make sure to stay bundled up when heading out for any Valentines Plans this evening.

Fox 47 News Dry Daytime Hours with Snow Arriving Late Friday Evening

We shift gears this evening as a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of our neighborhoods except Hillsdale County. This advisory will go into effect at 11PM Friday evening as snow starts to roll in driven by the transfer of warmer air into our region. We will feel the effects of this warmth on Saturday with high temperatures warming back to normal in the lower 30's.

Fox 47 News Advisory Goes into Effect at 11PM Friday Evening

In the late morning hours and early afternoon hours of Saturday, as we warm, neighborhoods south of I-96 could see some light freezing drizzle as we continue to warm. Areas along and north of I-96 should be expecting snowfall throughout the entire weekend period allowing for higher snowfall potential.

A second round of snow is expected to begin right after the first round as a low pressure system tracking from the south will drive more snow through the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday. This second system still has uncertainties on timing and track as snow could continue into Monday morning in the form of lake effect. Because of this, snowfall potential is higher across the board to take in account for an additional couple of inches. Make sure to have the winter gear ready for this weekend and to stay weather aware when heading out the doors. Commuting during the day Saturday could be dicey.

Fox 47 News Snowfall Potential From Friday Evening Through Sunday Evening

Following the snow, we will begin a new week with quite a cold snap. As low pressure tracks off to the east, cold air from the north will flow into our neighborhoods. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday range in the mid to lower teens. Overnight lows could potentially drop below zero without accounting for winds.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook