Dry Today in the 70's as we End the Week with Showers and Storms

LANSING, Mich. — High temps struggled yesterday to warm into the 70's with a lot of our neighborhoods a few degrees shy. We will continue to warm today due to upper level ridging into the mid to upper 70's. This is well above average for this time of year. We should be seeing highs in the lower 60's.

We are looking to stay dry as a line of showers and storms are oriented more north of our neighborhoods this morning. Intervals of sunshine are expected throughout the day with some neighborhoods possibly flirting with 80 degrees.

Fox 47 News Temperatures in the Upper 70's with Intervals of Sunshine

Ahead of the next advancing cold front, relative humidity values will dip into the lower 20's for parts of our neighborhoods. These dry conditions can lead to an elevated fire risk. Thankfully, our winds today are light and out of the south. Be cautious if you're planning to burn today.

Fox 47 News Be Cautious if Planning to Burn Today

The incoming cold front will stall out this afternoon along the I-96 corridor. Again, we will stay dry today, but as a mid level shortwave arrives on Friday, showers look to return to our neighborhoods. The surface cold front will advance through Friday with instability building ahead. We could expect to see a line of showers and storms move through from 2 PM to 6 PM.

At the moment, we are not expecting any severe weather given the lack of wind shear. We will monitor closely, but main impacts include gusty winds and heavy rainfall for the afternoon round of storms.

Fox 47 News Showers & Storms to Last from 2 PM to 6 PM Friday

Following Friday's precipitation, we will dry up with a breezy start to Saturday with gusts nearing 30 mph. Our winds will improve throughout the day as high temps cool into the upper 50's. We will rebound with partly cloudy skies on Sunday with high temps starting to warm back up into the mid 60's.

The new week brings renewed chances for showers and storms. Tuesday brings a risk for severe t-storms as a cold front advances through. It is still a bit too early to get into detail about this system, but we will be watching it very closely.

Fox 47 News Next Tuesday brings Chances for Showers and Severe T-Storms

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook