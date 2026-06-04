Dry stretch ends with Friday storms, hot & humid next week

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure that has been keeping our weather dry and warm over the better part of the last two weeks is beginning to move away from us. Quiet weather will hang on for tonight, with partly cloudy skies and mild lows in the mid 60s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Friday

A cold front begins to move into the Great Lakes on Friday, ramping up southwesterly winds to around 10-15 mph. This will lead to an increase in humidity levels, setting the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms will be possible, and could produce damaging winds and large hail.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Friday Afternoon & Evening

Scattered showers and storms are expected to continue at times into much of Friday night, but the severe threat will diminish overnight. After Friday's highs in the mid 80s, temperatures will settle into the low 60s.

Forecasts for Saturday have been shifting a bit, with trends beginning to suggest an earlier passage of the cold front. The chance for showers and thunderstorms remains in place, but the threat may be more limited to the morning and early afternoon. Regardless, additional isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out, so stay weather aware. Highs Saturday will dip slightly to the low 80s.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 6/4/2026

Sunday and Monday will bring us back to dry weather, along with a dip in the humidity behind the cold front. Skies will run partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

WSYM Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days

A much bigger surge of heat and humidity comes our way for the middle of next week. Highs are primed to jump close to the 90-degree mark, with increased humidity potentially making it feel more like the mid 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may provide some cooling each day, but be prepared to keep cool and hydrated!

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

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