Dry Saturday, showers Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Your forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish:

Saturday is going to be the pick day of the weekend before some showers get here after midnight late Saturday night. Most of your Saturday is actually going to be fine. Actually, it probably will feel even nicer than Friday because there won't be as much wind. We'll see increasing afternoon clouds with highs in the mid 50s. Saturday evening actually should be dry as well, so if you have plans to be outside, it will be mild and dry.

The rain doesn't look to move in until late Saturday night, mainly after midnight. These showers will linger through parts of Sunday. As of right now, it doesn't look to be a constant rain on Sunday, as there should be some breaks between some of the showers that move through.

Highs Sunday will be in the low 60s. After that, there are still no big shots of cold air over the next week or more with highs mainly in the 50s next week with a few chances of rain Wednesday or Thursday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook