Dry Friday and into the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Here's your forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish: The main batch of rain that affected most of us Thursday is working off to the east. That means it's going to be dry, but mostly cloudy for your Friday. Highs Friday will top out in the low to mid-50s, which is actually above average for this time of year. Friday night will also be dry with clearing skies and lows in the mid-30s. The weekend is shaping up to be fairly decent. No, it won't be perfect, but it still will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s. You'll notice more clouds on Sunday. Next week starts off mild again with chances of a few showers returning by next Tuesday and Thursday. There are some indications some colder air may finally wrap into the area next Thursday, but it's still a little too early to tell how chilly it might get.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook