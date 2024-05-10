Dry End of the Week with Rain Moving Through Overnight

LANSING, Mich. — We are sticking with partly cloudy skies today as we will have chances to see the sun this morning as clouds increase heading into the afternoon in expectation for our next system of rain. A shortwave aloft will advance through and at the surface a low pressure system will advance through Saturday morning allowing for enough forcing and instability to produce thunder and behind it some gusty winds.

These thunderstorm chances will be tame and non severe in contrast to what we saw a few days ago in west Michigan. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50's and get back to normal in the upper 60's by Sunday following the system moving through Saturday. Isolated rain shower should begin at about 2 AM tonight. However, for today we should stay dry with northern neighborhoods seeing upper 50's and our more southern neighborhoods possibly reaching 60.

