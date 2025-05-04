Dry conditions tonight but a rainy few days starting Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Dry and mostly cloudy conditions. Overnight low temperatures are expected at 401°, with winds out of the NE at 8mph but gusting about 26mph.

Sunday: Rain moves in as a low-pressure system makes its way near our area. Neighbors in our southern area of like Hillsdale and Coldwater, are expected to see the rain first. By afternoon, rain moves into the Lansing area as well. The rain ramps up as we get into our nighttime hours. Temperatures should reach a high of about 59°, cooler than our normal for this time of year, which is 65°. However, feels like temperatures will be in the mid-upper 30s if you are heading early in the morning, so bundle up.

Monday and Tuesday: Showers should continue to keep things wet. Both days present showers that are expected to move through during the day and night. However, Monday's rainfall is tracking a more isolated pattern. Tuesday's rain is expected to be more widespread and could impact your morning commute. By Tuesday night, we should start to dry out after 8:00 p.m. with rainfall becoming scattered-isolated. Temperatures will start to rebound back into the mid-60s on Monday and hold in the sixties through Friday. Wednesday could come in a touch warmer at about 70°.F

Wednesday, there is still a chance for some daytime showers, but this rainfall looks to be isolated. The day is expected to be partly cloudy overall.

Thursday through Saturday, Sunshine dominates, and temperatures continue in the mid-upper 60s and climb to the low 70s by Saturday as we benefit from high pressure.

