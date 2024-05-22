Dry conditions today through Thursday but chances for rain this holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We will start out today with a few lingering scattered showers popping up, then we will dry out and the sunshine will move in. We should remain dry and mostly sunny through Thursday with temperatures about 78° for both days.

Friday will be warmer with temperatures topping out around 82°. We should be dry and mostly sunny for most of Friday, but showers will move in Friday night and stick around through Saturday morning. Then, we should dry out with mostly sunny conditions for Saturday.

Sunday and Monday expect scattered showers and periods of sunshine with some clouds rolling through. Although we will have scattered showers, these days will not be washouts, so you should have plenty of periods of dry conditions to enjoy your outdoor activities this holiday weekend.

