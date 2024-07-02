Dry conditions today but tracking isolated thunderstorms for Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Today will be mainly dry and partly cloudy, with a small chance for a sprinkle to pop up. The temperature will reach a high of 78°.

Wednesday brings increased chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms that carry a marginal risk to become severe, due to a weakening cold front moving out of our area. These conditions should pass by 4:00 p.m. The temperature will rebound back into the low 80s.

For the 4th of July we will have mainly dry and partly cloudy conditions, but a quickly passing sprinkle could pop up after 7 p.m. Temperatures will be pleasantly warm topping out around 85°.

Friday will have the best chance for seeing significant rain during the day and evening. It is possible that this system could organize to produce scattered thunderstorms. We will be dry for Saturday and Sunday. However, temperatures will dip on Saturday only topping out around 76°. By Sunday we will climb back into the low 80s.

