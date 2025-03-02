Dry conditions today but rain is on the way and so are warmer temperatures.

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday, high pressure brings dry conditions will prevail. Temperatures should climb to the low 30s with partly cloudy conditions. Monday, high pressure continues to keep us dry and temperatures climb as warm air advects in from the southwest. Temperatures are expected to reach 41°.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will both see temperatures near 50°, with Wednesday reaching about 54°. A low-pressure system system will make these days quite rainy. Wednesday night, a cold front accompanies this system and there will be a stark drop in temperatures putting us back in the 20s for lows.

Thursday will bring a return to dryer conditions and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top out around 37°. Friday a continuation of partly cloudy skies and temperatures start to tick up again, topping out around 41°.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook