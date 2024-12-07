Dry conditions today but rain is on the way

LANSING, Mich. — You will want to bundle up as you head out the door this morning, while temperatures will be in the mid-20s, it will only feel like we are in the teens, due to the wind chill. Overall, we will reach a high of about 35° and enjoy dry, but cloudy conditions.

On Sunday, warm air will move in from the southwest helping our temperatures warm up to the low 40s. Although we will get through the day dry, late Sunday night through Monday morning, rain will move through our neighborhoods. But by late Monday afternoon, we should dry out.

Tuesday will be the start of a chilly few days next week. Temperatures will fall to a high of only 30° by Wednesday, and there is also a chance for snow showers.

