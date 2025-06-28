Dry conditions through the weekend then some thunderstorms follow

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday: Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies will make for a nice day to be outdoors. Temperatures will top out around 80°F. A big relief from the oppressive temperatures we have been seeing lately. Expect winds out of the NW at 7mph and dewpoints to come down to the low 60s, which means less humid conditions.

Sunday: We get hot again! High temps should reach 90°F, and dewpoints back in the 70s, it's going to feel hot and sticky. Mostly sunny skies will be the case, so make sure you are wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated if you will be outdoors for an extended period of time. By Sunday night, we start to cool off as a cold front moves in and drops lows to 70°F. However, this cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms on Monday.

Monday: Showers and scattered thunderstorms will be persistent throughout the day and evening. So pack the umbrella. Temperatures will top out around 84°F.

Tuesday-Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions, with the exception of Thursday, which also has a chance of some isolated showers to pop up at times. Overall, we will be dry with mild temperatures remaining in the low-mid 80s.

Friday: For the 4th of July, temperatures stay in the low 80s. Although partly sunny conditions will be present at times, so will scattered showers. This day will not be a washout, but it will not be dry either. Continue to check the forecast as we track the showers closer to Friday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook