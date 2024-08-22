Dry conditions, sunshine and warmer temperatures for today

LANSING, Mich. — Dry conditions and sunshine will prevail again today. We continue in this dry sunny pattern well into next week. Although temperatures are chilly, in the low 50s as you head out the door this morning, we will top out today at 76°. Dew points remain in the 50s today so humidity is not a concern.

Friday our temperatures are starting a significant warming trend. Temperatures will reach about 79°. For Saturday and Sunday they climb into the low-mid 80s.

Monday is going to be a hot one, with temperatures topping out around 88°. Hot temperatures, coupled with ample sunshine could make the heat index rise and it could feel several degrees warmer than that.

