Dry Conditions Prevail for the Rest of the Week

LANSING, Mich. — We are expecting a dry and clear day today filled with sunshine. Northerly flow still exists, however, it is weak and the showers present in southern Michigan last night should have already exited the state. Northerly flow will shift to southerly flow overnight tonight allowing for temperatures to rise back into the 70's for Friday. Today we will be dealing with temperatures in the upper 60's. With the abundance of sun we are expecting today, we could see some localized areas reach 70 degrees today.

Clear skies will prevail into the overnight hours tonight which will allow for cooler temperatures in the mid 40's overnight. This should be the final night in the 7-day forecast where we are expecting cold temperatures overnight.

