Dry conditions for the rest of today

LANSING, Mich. — After a rainy early start to the day, dry conditions move in. Although we will have cloudy skies this morning, we will start to see some clearing and sunshine.

For the eclipse. It will start at 1:56 P.M., with maximum eclipse happening at 3:12 P.M., and the eclipse will end at 4:25 P.M. Maximum eclipse for our area will be 96%. If you plan to view the eclipse make sure you wear special glasses for that to protect your eyes.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday a cold front moves in dropping us back to the 60s, then cooling us off for several days. By Friday, we will drop to near 50, but temperatures will begin to rebound by Saturday.

As for precipitation, Thursday will be a rainy one. Showers will begin to move in overnight on Wednesday into Thursday and stick around for Thursday through Friday AM.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook