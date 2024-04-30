LANSING, Mich. — As high pressure builds in, dry conditions dominate Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above average into next week, despite a weakening cold front. Highs today will be slightly above average at 67°.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s through Friday, then remain in the low 70s for the weekend.

Expect rain for Friday during the day and evening. However, conditions should be primarily dry for the weekend, with a low possibility of scattered showers passing through.

