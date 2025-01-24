Dry Conditions Beginning Friday Afternoon with More Snow Possible This Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Following an eventful week of weather, we will be ending our work week with dry conditions as our winds will be shifting today from the southwest. This will shut off the lake effect snow pattern as some flurries were observed this morning through our neighborhoods.

High temperatures today will range in the upper teens and lower 20's with wind chill values continuing in the single digits. However, we will be warming up heading into Saturday with daytime highs in the upper 20's and wind chill values warming into the teens.

Fox 47 News Feels Like Temperatures out of the Single Digits as we Head into the Weekend

This is all ahead of our next system of snow, however. Another clipper system will track through Saturday evening. Ahead of this system, our northern neighborhoods have a chance to see some flurries early Saturday morning, however, most of the snow is tracking through the norther part of the mitten. Snow looks to begin in our neighborhoods beginning in the late afternoon lasting through the evening on Saturday, mainly focused on our northern neighborhoods. It will progress south into Jackson and Hillsdale once we get into the early evening hours on Saturday. As of now, snowfall accumulation doesn't look to be heavy with at most an inch possible across the board. However, reduced visibility and slick spots on the roads are all also possible.

Fox 47 News Snow Returns On Saturday as a Clipper System Tracks Through Northern Michigan

We will be drying to end our weekend on Sunday and watching for the return of snowfall to start the week through the midweek. Temperatures next week are also trending right on average at around 31 degrees.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook