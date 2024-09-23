Dry conditions before Tuesday showers

LANSING, Mich. — The forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish: We still need rain, and it's back in the forecast Tuesday. Most of our night should be dry tonight, but there will be a chance of a hit-or-miss shower closer to daybreak. These hit-and-miss morning showers will become more numerous as the day wears on with even a few thunderstorms through Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be either side of 70. These showers and storms will start to work their way to the east as we head through the evening hours. On Wednesday, the temperatures will pop back above average with highs in the mid-70s. Expect more mid to upper 70s the rest of the week into the weekend. That is another warm stretch going right into the beginning of October. After Tuesday, most of the remainder of this week looks dry with only some minor shower chances as we head into the weekend.

