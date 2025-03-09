Dry conditions and warmer temps continue this week

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures will reach a low of 34°, with winds out of the west at 15mph, but gusting as high as 26mph at times. Mostly clear conditions will prevail.

By Monday, temperatures are expected to climb to 60°, and there is ample sunshine. On Tuesday, temperatures remain above normal, but a weak cold front drops us to the upper 50s for highs. After that passes through, we get back to the low 60s for Thursday, and the warming trend continues to yield temps in the 60s through the weekend. Coupled with the sunshine, we should have a week that will make outdoor activities highly desirable.

Late Friday night, a low-pressure system is expected to bring some rain that will stick around through Saturday. This system will give us a rainy start to our weekend, with scattered Thunderstorm possibilities. On the back end of this system, temperatures will drop significantly returning to the upper 40s for Sunday.

Late Friday night, a low-pressure system is expected to bring some rain that will stick around through Saturday. This system will give us a rainy start to our weekend, with scattered Thunderstorm possibilities.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook