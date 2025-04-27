Dry conditions and sunshine today but showers and thunderstorms are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: Mostly sunny conditions will prevail as we continue to benefit from high pressure keeping us dry. Temperatures will come in warmer, topping out around 65°F. It will be chilly as you head out the door with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Bundle up if you are heading out early.
Monday: Temperatures return to the low 70s, and partly cloudy skies will make for a pleasant day. However, late night, rain moves in and so does thunderstorms that will stick around throughout Tuesday.
Tuesday: Thunderstorms could become severe, and we will continue to track this system as we get closer. Warmer temperatures of about 78°F will help fuel thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Primarily dry conditions return with only small chances for isolated showers to pop up. Otherwise, mostly sunny conditions will make this a pleasant day despite chillier temperatures that once again return to about 60°F.
Thursday-Friday- Expect scattered showers and temperatures to remain in the low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the upper 50s will make for nice conditions for outdoor activities.
