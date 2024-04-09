Dry conditions and sunshine today but rain later in the week

LANSING, Mich. — We will enjoy another day of dry conditions, sunshine, and warmer temperatures. Although some spots will start out with isolated showers. Those move out and dry conditions prevail with temperatures around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow will be pleasant during the day with temperatures near near 67 degrees. However, rain moves in during the evening and overnight into Thursday.

Thursday will be a wet one, with rain throughout the day and night and even into Friday during the day. Temperatures will drop down to the 40s for highs on Friday and it will be windy.

We expect primarily dry conditions for the weekend, but there is a possibility for some showers both Saturday and Sunday, so we are keeping an eye on that.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook