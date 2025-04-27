Dry conditions and mild temps for Sunday but thunderstorms are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: A frost advisory goes into effect starting Sunday at 2:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Sensative vegetation is at risk of dying under cold temps in the mid-30s if left uncovered.

Sunday: Mostly sunny conditions will prevail as we continue to benefit from high pressure keeping us dry. Temperatures will come in warmer, topping out around 65°F. It will be chilly as you head out the door with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Bundle up if you are heading out early.

Monday: Temperatures return to the low 70s, and partly cloudy skies will make for a pleasant day. However, late night, rain moves in and so does thunderstorms that will stick around throughout Tuesday.

Tuesday: Thunderstorms could become severe, we will continue to track this system as we get closer. Warmer temperatures of about 78°F will help fuel thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Primarily dry conditions return with only small chances for isolated showers to pop up. Otherwise, mostly sunny conditions will make this a pleasant day despite chillier temperatures that once again return to about 60°F.

Thursday-Friday- Expect scattered showers and temperatures to remain in the low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the upper 50s will make for nice conditions for outdoor activities.

