Dry and warmer conditions today but rain will move in overnight

LANSING, Mich. — Today: Enjoy pleasant conditions with above-normal temperatures reaching a high of 42°F. Partly cloudy skies will dominate, with periods of increasing cloud cover. Despite the cloudiness, dry weather is expected throughout the day.

Tonight: Temperatures will dip to around 35°F as rain moves into the region. Showers are expected to develop overnight and persist into Monday morning.

Monday: The day will begin with widespread light showers, tapering off by midday. Temperatures will be notably mild for this time of year, peaking at 48°F. Overnight lows will settle into the low 30s.

Tuesday and Beyond: A cold front will push through, ushering in significantly colder air and setting the stage for lake effect snow. Snow showers are expected to begin Wednesday as frigid air moves across Lake Michigan. While snow accumulations are uncertain at this time, we do anticipate lake effect activity. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to reach 30°F, and by Thursday, daytime temperatures will peak near 20°F. Overnight lows on both days will drop into the teens, marking a sharp return to winter conditions.

By Saturday, the temperature will start to rebound to near our normal high of 39°.

Stay tuned for updates as we refine snow forecasts heading into midweek.

