Dry and sunny but cooler weather is ahead today

LANSING, Mich. — We will be dry and sunny today but we will have cooler temperatures. We are only topping out at 73° today, due to cold air from the North keep our temperatures in the low 70s through Wednesday. Dew points will be low today, comfortably in the 50s and they will even come down to the upper 40s at times today, give us dry air, so you don't have to worry about the humidity.

We will keep this dry pattern all the way through Sunday, due to high pressure lingering over our area. But the temperatures will be on the cool than normal side until Saturday, then temperatures get back into the low 80s. On Sunday we should reach a high of about 86° and still be enjoying ample sunshine. So we have a beautiful weekend ahead.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook