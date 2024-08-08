Dry and mostly sunny with a warm up today but cooler temps are on the way

LANSING, Mich — It's another dry and pleasant day for weather. Temperatures will top out around 80° but that's after a chilly start, heading out the door in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will be mostly sunny, however, some areas like Hudson and Adrian could see a quickly passing isolated shower around 10:00 a.m. Dew points will reach into the low 60s at points today, making it slightly muggy at times.
Friday, the temperature will drop significantly due to a dry cold front moving into our neighborhoods we will only top out around 74°, and Saturday 71°. We are going to be feeling more like September than August during those days, but by Sunday, temperatures will start to rebound reaching near 80°.
We will continue to enjoy several more days of sunshine, all the way until the start of next week.
Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.