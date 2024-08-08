Dry and mostly sunny with a warm up today but cooler temps are on the way

LANSING, Mich — It's another dry and pleasant day for weather. Temperatures will top out around 80° but that's after a chilly start, heading out the door in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will be mostly sunny, however, some areas like Hudson and Adrian could see a quickly passing isolated shower around 10:00 a.m. Dew points will reach into the low 60s at points today, making it slightly muggy at times.

Friday, the temperature will drop significantly due to a dry cold front moving into our neighborhoods we will only top out around 74°, and Saturday 71°. We are going to be feeling more like September than August during those days, but by Sunday, temperatures will start to rebound reaching near 80°.

We will continue to enjoy several more days of sunshine, all the way until the start of next week.

