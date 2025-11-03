Dry and continued breezy for Election Day in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Winds will ease up slightly, but it will remain breezy as we head into our Monday night. Skies will remain clear this evening and overnight, with lows taking a dive toward the mid 30s by morning. Westerly winds at 5-15 mph may have it feeling more like the low 30s to upper 20s at times, so be ready to bundle up in the morning!

Election Day in Mid-Michigan is shaping up quite nicely weatherwise. With a small region of high pressure in control, we'll be looking at a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s for folks heading to the polls in the morning, eventually warming to the middle and upper 50s in the afternoon. It won't be quite as windy as Monday, but still breezy with WSW winds at 6-12 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

A new disturbance will dart through the Great Lakes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing a brief chance for a few passing showers with it. Any showers that do pass through our neighborhoods are expected to wrap up around midday, paving the way for some clearing in the afternoon. It will be a comfortable day too, with highs topping the upper 50s.

Temperatures dip a bit on Thursday thanks to Wednesday's passing cold front, but the change won't be that drastic...yet. Highs Thursday will hold around average in the low 50s, with a mix of sun an clouds.

Friday kicks off a series of disturbances that will be moving through the Great Lakes throughout the weekend. Expect scattered showers to cap off the work week, with one more day of highs in the upper 50s. From there, progressively colder air will be dragged into the region, keeping the chance for showers on the table for Saturday as highs fall back to the upper 40s.

We'll continue to cool on Sunday, with highs struggling to reach the low 40s. A clipper system passing over the region will bring another wave of showers with it, and it will likely be cold enough to produce some of our first snow showers of the season. That chance for continue into Monday as more arriving cold air is likely to keep highs in the 30s, and could stir up the first lake effect snow outbreak of the season. We'll be keeping a close eye on this throughout the week, so make sure to stay tuned for updates!

