Dry and chilly with rain Saturday afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will rapidly fill in Saturday morning ahead of a relatively disorganized area of low pressure. Eventually, we will see some rain showers during the afternoon and evening. While it won't be terribly heavy, you'll want to have an umbrella close by if you have to go out. We're back to dry weather Sunday, but it's chilly and windy with some gusts out of the northwest at 30 mph or more. Significantly warmer temperatures return to the forecast early next week as a ridge builds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will guide our daytime high temps into the 50s and 60s. But...don't get too used to the mild air. A strong cold front will sweep through Tuesday night and send our temps plummeting. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the 40s to finish the week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds light/variable.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered rain showers, mainly PM. Thunder possible. Highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Winds southeast at 7 to 14 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Windy and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild! Highs around 60.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy. Warm with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Rain possible after dark.

