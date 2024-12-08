Dry and chilly conditions tonight but a warmup is on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight: Expect overnight lows to dip into the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Dry conditions will prevail.

Sunday: A surge of warm air from the Southwest will bring unseasonably mild temperatures, with highs reaching around 42°F. Partly cloudy skies will dominate for much of the day, but rain is expected to move into the area overnight, continuing into Monday morning.

Monday: Rain will persist through the early hours but should taper off by midday. Despite clearing precipitation, heavy cloud cover will remain. Temperatures will climb to an above-average high of 48°F, supported by continued warm air advection.

Tuesday and Beyond: A cold front will push through, ushering in significantly colder air and setting the stage for lake effect snow. Snow showers are expected to begin Wednesday as frigid air moves across Lake Michigan. While snow accumulations are uncertain at this time, we do anticipate lake effect activity. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to reach 30°F, and by Thursday, daytime temperatures should only peak near 20°F. Overnight lows on both days will drop into the teens, marking a sharp return to winter conditions.

Stay tuned for updates as we refine snow forecasts heading into midweek.

