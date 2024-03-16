Dropping Temperatures and Flurries Expected Heading into the St. Patrick's Day Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Following a week of above average temperatures, we will see a shift in our winds and a change in both precip type and trending temperatures.

A low pressure system located north of Michigan in Canada will move easterly over the weekend. At 8 A.M. on Saturday, a warm front will move through the area warming our highs throughout our neighborhoods in the mid 50's. With this front a round of scattered rain will move through the area in the late afternoon/evening hours. There are no severe impacts associated with these showers.

Following these showers, a cold front will advance through the area allowing for colder temperatures, especially with winds shifting from the Northwest, we will experience cold air advection that will bring neighborhood temperatures down to the mid 30's on Sunday into Monday.

These cold temperatures and moisture from Lake Michigan will allow for snow to accumulate on lake shore areas of northwest Michigan. These snow showers will only affect our neighborhoods in the form of flurries, especially when another cold front advances through the area on Monday morning.

St. Patricks

