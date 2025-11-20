Dreary across Mid-Michigan tonight, but looking good for Silver Bells

LANSING, Mich. — Cloudy skies and a combination of drizzle and patchy fog will continue tonight as a layer of cool moist air remains trapped over the region. A cold front approaching from the west could produce a stray shower or two closer to daybreak, but generally damp and dreary conditions are expected throughout the night regardless. Temperatures will be chilly, but held in check in the low 40s with light SW winds at 4-8 mph.

The cold front and that small chance for showers will make a quick exit Friday morning, paving the way for a blend of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild with highs around 50 degrees, leading us into a pleasant evening for Silver Bells in Lansing! Temperatures will drop to the low 40s when the parade gets started at 6:00 PM, and will continue to fall into the 30s throughout the evening. Winds will be light, keeping any wind chill factor to a minimum.

This weekend continues to look pleasant. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday, and our temperatures will continue on a small warming trend. Highs will start in the mid 40s on Saturday, then warm to the mid 50s on Sunday. More dry weather is expected Monday, with highs remaining in the low 50s.

Folks traveling on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving will need to plan on some wet, and possibly even some wintry weather! A new storm system tracks out of the central United States on Tuesday, bringing a large swath of rain across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Colder air filtering in behind the system on Wednesday will lead to more of a mixture of rain and snow showers, culminating with the beginning of a colder weather pattern on Thanksgiving Day. Highs by Thanksgiving are likely to dip to the mid 30s, possibly accompanied by lake effect snow showers.

